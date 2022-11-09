Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Sarah Huckabee Sanders wins Arkansas gubernatorial race

According to early returns, the former press secretary for President Donald Trump defeated Democrat Chris Jones.(Arkansas Political Directory)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be Arkansas’s next governor.

According to early returns, the former press secretary for President Donald Trump defeated Democrat Chris Jones.

Her father, Mike Huckabee, served as Arkansas’s 44th governor from 1996 to 2007.

Also running for governor were Independent Ricky Dale Harrington, Jr. and write-in candidates Jason Tate, Dan Nelson, Michael Woodard, and Elvis Presley.

If confirmed, Huckabee Sanders will become the state’s first female governor.

She will replace Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is term-limited.

You can track the results from the election by clicking here. You can also find more information by visiting the Vote 2022 page.

