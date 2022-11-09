‘Home in Monroe’ helps transform renters to homeowners

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Hattie Dawson is one of nearly a dozen people at Monroe’s Public Safety Center attending a lecture about financial literacy.

“I want to be able to own my own house,” Dawson said.

It’s part of a free program called Home in Monroe that helps Monroe residents purchase their first home.

“Right now, I’m renting. I know when you rent, you rent for years. And then when you own something, sooner or later it gets paid off. When you rent that takes a long time, so I don’t want to keep renting,” said Dawson.

She said due the pandemic and uncertain economy, her rent’s gone up..along with everything else.

“Behind COVID and different things going on, things kinda went up a lot. And that makes it kind of difficult,” explained Dawson.

The 62-year-old Monroe native is not alone. Data from the National Association of Realtors shows the number of first-time home buyers fell to an all-time low this year. The NAR says high home prices, interest rates and a drop in consumer income is to blame.

“So, it costs you more to borrow money now,” said Regions Branch Manager Ben Westerburg. He leads several of the program’s financial literacy workshops.

Monroe’s free home buyer education program utilizes federal funding and community partnerships to turn the ‘American dream’ into a reality. Here’s how.

“Going through the program, meeting with a housing counselor, working on credit, having some financial education workshops and then you go to the home buyer class, an eight hour class, where you learn specifically about the home buying process and you earn a certificate,” said City of Monroe Planning and Urban Development Director Ellen Hill.

Hill said the home-buying process does not start overnight. ‘Home in Monroe’ is about planning for the future.

“Now is the time,” Hill said. “The bankers are telling me, now is the time for people to really start working toward this. Because savings become more important, the opportunities for buying are going to get smaller and smaller so that means as a buyer you really have to be prepared.”

Hill said since its inception, eight people have purchased homes after going through this program. However, success doesn’t come without challenges.

“We’re focused in particular target areas and COVID has changed the game in construction and it’s affected affordable housing. Because a home a developer could build at $140,000 is now $160,000--and in essence it’s the same home but materials have gone up,” Hill explained.

It hasn’t been easy to find a sweet spot for every participant: a home people can afford. Hill said she and her team meet with developers weekly -- trying convince them to bring their price-points down and to create spaces for those with lower incomes to own verses rent.

“I just want what’s best for me. So, wherever I can find a nice place in a nice area, nice house. I’m ready for it,” Dawson said.

There is an information session this Thursday, Nov. 10. You can learn all about the free financial coaching, housing counseling and down payment assistance this program provides.

It’s at the public safety center, located at 1810 Martin Luther King Junior Drive in Monroe from 6 until 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.