Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Boy Scouts of America host food drive for NELA communities

35th Annual Boy Scouts of America Food Drive
By AntZavier Brown
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Boy Scouts of America Louisiana Purchase Council will be collecting filled bags around the community Saturday, Nov. 12 at 9 a.m.

Taylor Costa from the Food Bank of NELA said with the holiday season around the corner, they want everyone in the community to have access to healthy nutritious food.

If you want to donate goods, go to Christ Church in West Monroe and The food bank office in Monroe Saturday from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. They will be accepting canned meats, meals, and soups.

Taylor said all the food donated goes directly to the pantries in Northeast Louisiana, which serve around 3,000 people a month.

For more information visit FoodBankNELA.org.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pregnant woman killed in shooting
Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting
Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
Today is election day for the midterms, with polls opening at 6 a.m.
Polls Open at 6 a.m. on Election Day in Louisiana
According to early returns, the former press secretary for President Donald Trump defeated...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders wins Arkansas gubernatorial race

Latest News

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the ADH reported a “high” activity level of influenza-like illness.
Weekly Flu Report: ADH releases information on 2022-23 flu season
South La. mayor running for re-election dies in car wreck on Election Day
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 11/09
Ready4k is a way to get kids excited about learning.
A way to get kids excited about learning