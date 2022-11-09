Boy Scouts of America host food drive for NELA communities

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Boy Scouts of America Louisiana Purchase Council will be collecting filled bags around the community Saturday, Nov. 12 at 9 a.m.

Taylor Costa from the Food Bank of NELA said with the holiday season around the corner, they want everyone in the community to have access to healthy nutritious food.

If you want to donate goods, go to Christ Church in West Monroe and The food bank office in Monroe Saturday from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. They will be accepting canned meats, meals, and soups.

Taylor said all the food donated goes directly to the pantries in Northeast Louisiana, which serve around 3,000 people a month.

For more information visit FoodBankNELA.org.

