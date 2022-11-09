Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Arkansas voters reject constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana

Arkansas voters have rejected a constitutional amendment that would have legalized recreational...
Arkansas voters have rejected a constitutional amendment that would have legalized recreational marijuana in the state.(MGN Online / Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas voters have rejected a constitutional amendment that would have legalized recreational marijuana in the state.

The proposal failed six years after Arkansas voters made the state the first in the Bible Belt to legalize medical marijuana. The state’s dispensaries opened in 2019.

The measure would have allowed adults 21 and older to legally possess up to one ounce of marijuana for non-medical purposes. It also would have allowed adults to buy marijuana for recreational use from state-licensed dispensaries.

The initiative drew millions of dollars from supporters and opponents of legalization, with ads crowding the state’s airwaves. Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a former head of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, opposed the measure.

An unlikely alliance of legalization opponents and some marijuana advocates formed to campaign against the measure. Supporters of past legalization efforts have argued the measure is too limited and would only benefit a small number of dispensaries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pregnant woman killed in shooting
Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting
Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
Today is election day for the midterms, with polls opening at 6 a.m.
Polls Open at 6 a.m. on Election Day in Louisiana
According to early returns, the former press secretary for President Donald Trump defeated...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders wins Arkansas gubernatorial race

Latest News

GeauxVote app experiencing technical difficulties
Online election resources restored after reports of technical difficulties
With several topics on the minds of many Arkansans this upcoming election, economic concerns...
Study: Economy the most important problem for Arkansas voters
Republican Kristi Noem and Democrat Jamie Smith are entering the final stretch of a bruising...
Noem, Smith enter final stretch in gubernatorial race
The door of the South Dakota State Auditor's office.
Meet the Candidates: South Dakota State Auditor
Bill Galston, Brookings Institute
Political experts skeptical that political parties can gain votes from each other’s base in the midterms