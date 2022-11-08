Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

ULM women’s basketball wins season opener, men fall to Texas A&M

Warhawks women win 88-58 against Louisiana Christian
Warhawks women win 88-58 against Louisiana Christian.
By Megan Murray
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In its first season opener at Fant-Ewing Coliseum in four seasons, ULM women’s basketball team beat Louisiana Christian, 88-58. Kierra Brimzy led the Warhawks with 18 points, and Katlyn Manuel recorded 16 points and a team leading 16 rebounds. ULM men’s basketball team traveled to Texas A&M for its season opener. The Warhawks fell to the Aggies, 87-54.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU fined after storming the field
LSU fined again after fans storm field following win against Alabama
Matt Branch, a Monroe native and former LSU footballer player, finishes Twin City Marathon on...
Former LSU football player finishes Twin City Marathon on crutches
Shooting generic
Shooting suspect wanted by Monroe police, no deaths reported
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Officers said the woman purposefully hit a man with her vehicle before running away and hiding...
Monroe police searching for hit-and-run suspect

Latest News

Bulldogs and Lady Techsters win at Thomas Assembly Center
Louisiana Tech men’s and women’s basketball open seasons with home victories
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
3 Tigers earn SEC Player of the Week honors after win over No. 6 Alabama
Warhawks beat Bobcats, 31-30
ULM tops Texas State in wild, comeback victory
Warhawks lose close game to Chanticleers, 28-21
ULM falls to Coastal Carolina in Homecoming game