ULM women’s basketball wins season opener, men fall to Texas A&M

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In its first season opener at Fant-Ewing Coliseum in four seasons, ULM women’s basketball team beat Louisiana Christian, 88-58. Kierra Brimzy led the Warhawks with 18 points, and Katlyn Manuel recorded 16 points and a team leading 16 rebounds. ULM men’s basketball team traveled to Texas A&M for its season opener. The Warhawks fell to the Aggies, 87-54.

