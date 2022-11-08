Pregnant woman killed in shooting

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - The Bastrop Police Department says a man has been arrested for the killing of a pregnant woman Monday.

According to Officer Thomas Morgan of the Bastrop Police Department, Donovon White is charged with two counts of 2nd degree murder, cruelty to a juvenile, and drug crimes in relation to the shooting on East Cypress.

According to police, officers were notified that a woman had been shot on East Cypress and as they responded, they spotted a man who matched the description of the shooting suspect. Morgan says officers stopped the suspect, identified as White.

As officers were talking to Donovon, other officers responded to the scene at 915 East Cypress where they found 33-year-old Velma Walker dead in the front yard. Officers said Walker suffered “numerous gun shot wounds”. Officers also learned Walker was 3-5 months pregnant.

“The investigation revealed this crime to be a Domestic Violence incident,” according to Morgan.

White, 40, was also found to have a .40 caliber handgun along with ammunition, marijuana and “57 suspected ecstacy pills”.

