Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting

Victim drove to nearby gas station
(WALB)
By Josh Harvison
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting where one person was killed Monday night.

According to Deputy James Mardis, Nathaniel Gregory Church, 33, of Collinston, was shot. He was pronounced dead at the Stop n Save gas station in Bastrop. Deputies believe Church was driving the vehicle when he and a female passenger were shot.

Deputies say they are working to learn the location of the shooting, but say it did not occur at the gas station.

Deputies say the female victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Deputies received a call from employees of the gas station at around 6:40 Monday night.

If you know anything about this shooting, you can call the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-281-4141.

