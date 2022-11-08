Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Louisiana Tech men’s and women’s basketball open seasons with home victories

Bulldogs and Lady Techsters win at Thomas Assembly Center
Bulldogs and Lady Techsters win at Thomas Assembly Center.
By Megan Murray
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:25 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Bulldogs opened the season at Thomas Assembly Center with a 78-61 win against Mississippi College. Keaston Willis led La Tech with 20 points and three assists. Cobe Williams recorded a team leading four steals and added 16 points, four rebounds and two assists. The Lady Techsters also picked up an 86-30 season opener victory against Central Baptist. Keiunna Walker led the team with 17 points. Amaya Brannon tallied a team leading 7 rebounds and added 10 points.

