Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Hospitalizations of young adults for eating disorders grew during pandemic, study says

FILE: Students walk around the campus of State University of New York College at Oneonta on...
FILE: Students walk around the campus of State University of New York College at Oneonta on Nov. 22, 2019.(SUNY Oneonta / YouTube)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Researchers report a stark increase in young adults seeking treatment for disordered eating behaviors during the pandemic.

In the two years before the pandemic, U.S. inpatient admissions for young adults and adolescents with eating disorders rose by a rate of about 0.7% a month.

However, during the first year of the pandemic in 2020, that growth increased to 7.2% a month on average.

From the spring of 2020 when most restrictions and lockdowns were first put in place through spring of 2021, the number of eating disorder inpatient admissions about doubled.

The lead researcher said the study doesn’t report whether the pandemic caused the increase or if the severity of cases was worse during the pandemic.

The study was published Monday in the journal JAMA Pediatrics.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting generic
Shooting suspect wanted by Monroe police, no deaths reported
A nurse is facing charges after authorities accused her of cutting off a patient's foot.
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission
Matt Branch, a Monroe native and former LSU footballer player, finishes Twin City Marathon on...
Former LSU football player finishes Twin City Marathon on crutches
Officers said the woman purposefully hit a man with her vehicle before running away and hiding...
Monroe police searching for hit-and-run suspect
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say

Latest News

Officer Richard DuChaine visited the baby girl in the hospital whose life he helped save.
Officers help save infant with RSV who stopped breathing, police say
GeauxVote app experiencing technical difficulties
GeauxVote app, online resources reportedly experiencing technical difficulties for some users
A still image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES Image Viewer...
Nicole strengthens into tropical storm, churns toward Bahamas, Florida coast
Polls close at 8 p.m. in Louisiana. If you are in line by the time they close, you will be able...
Today is Election Day!