Aaron’s Aces: Micah Bell

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - St. Frederick quarterback Micah Bell led the Warriors to touchdowns on their first five drives against Cedar Creek. The senior signal caller rushed for 112 yards on 17 carries and three touchdowns and added 81 yards through the air and two scores. Bell has time to soak in his newest honor as his eighth seeded Warriors have a bye week for the first round of playoffs.

