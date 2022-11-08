Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Aaron’s Aces: Micah Bell

St. Frederick quarterback had five touchdowns in win against Cedar Creek
St. Frederick quarterback had five touchdowns in win against Cedar Creek.
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - St. Frederick quarterback Micah Bell led the Warriors to touchdowns on their first five drives against Cedar Creek. The senior signal caller rushed for 112 yards on 17 carries and three touchdowns and added 81 yards through the air and two scores. Bell has time to soak in his newest honor as his eighth seeded Warriors have a bye week for the first round of playoffs.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU fined after storming the field
LSU fined again after fans storm field following win against Alabama
Matt Branch, a Monroe native and former LSU footballer player, finishes Twin City Marathon on...
Former LSU football player finishes Twin City Marathon on crutches
Shooting generic
Shooting suspect wanted by Monroe police, no deaths reported
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Officers said the woman purposefully hit a man with her vehicle before running away and hiding...
Monroe police searching for hit-and-run suspect

Latest News

Bulldogs and Lady Techsters win at Thomas Assembly Center
Louisiana Tech men’s and women’s basketball open seasons with home victories
Warhawks women win 88-58 against Louisiana Christian
ULM women’s basketball wins season opener, men fall to Texas A&M
Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen...
Ravens never trail in blowing past Saints, 27-13
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
3 Tigers earn SEC Player of the Week honors after win over No. 6 Alabama