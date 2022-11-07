Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Suspected child kidnapper at Walmart held at gunpoint by witness until officers arrived, police say

According to the Warner Robins Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Walmart on...
According to the Warner Robins Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Walmart on Sunday afternoon for a report of a kidnapping in progress.(Google Maps)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (Gray News) – A witness held a suspected child kidnapper at gunpoint until police arrived at a Walmart in Georgia, officials said.

According to the Warner Robins Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Walmart on Sunday afternoon for a report of a kidnapping in progress.

When officers arrived, they arrested 67-year-old Haimnarine Doobay.

Upon investigation, officers learned that Doobay had arrived at the Walmart in a vehicle with the child, forced the child out of the vehicle, and took the child behind the Walmart and into the woods. Police said Doobay then threw the child to the ground and began choking the child.

A witness intervened and held Doobay at gunpoint until police arrived, the department said.

Police have not released the child’s age or relationship to Doobay, if any.

The child was taken into juvenile custody for further care, police said.

Warner Robins is located in central Georgia.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU fined after storming the field
LSU fined again after fans storm field following win against Alabama
Matt Branch, a Monroe native and former LSU footballer player, finishes Twin City Marathon on...
Former LSU football player finishes Twin City Marathon on crutches
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Shooting generic
Shooting suspect wanted by Monroe police, no deaths reported
Police say 19-year-old Juanita Bruce is charged with first-degree murder, four counts of...
Woman accused of killing toddler, shooting mother during fight

Latest News

A nurse is facing charges after authorities accused her of cutting off a patient's foot.
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks...
Oath Keepers leader: No plan to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3,...
Trump’s company appeals judge’s decision to appoint monitor
This booking photo provided by the Washington County, Ark., Sheriff's Office shows John Tyson,...
Tyson Foods heir and CFO charged with public intoxication
Election Day is tomorrow, and control of Congress is at stake.
Dems, GOP make urgent final pitches as election season wraps