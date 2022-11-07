Shooting suspect wanted by Monroe police, no injuries reported
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is searching for information regarding a shooting that took place in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
MPD responded to the shooting around 1:45 a.m. at 565 MLK Drive.
Police say one man was shot, but his injuries are not life-threatening.
Anyone with information regarding the case can call MPD at (318)-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-CASH(2274).
