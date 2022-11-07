Protect yourself against PACT Act scams

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Veteran’s Day is this week, and scammers are starting to target Veterans.

According to Better Business Bureau, consumer advocate Jo Ann Deal, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), and the International Association of Better Business Bureau said they want veterans to be aware to not pay someone to help them file for veteran benefits.

“We are particularly concerned about advertising that the FTC received reports on where groups attempt to get veterans’ personal information and charge a one-time fee,” said Deal. “The PACT act, the subject of the manner, is the largest healthcare benefit expansion in VA history. It is a promise to address comprehensive toxics. To prevent scams contact a local representative, do not validate credentials to anyone that is not VA Office, and watch out for deceptive practices targeting veterans.”

Deal said you can call the BBB office at 318-387-4600 if you have any questions about Veteran Affairs scams.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.