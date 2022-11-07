Polls Open at 6 a.m. on Election Day in Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Polls open at 6 a.m. on election day and close at 8 p.m. If you are in line by the time polls close, you will be able to vote.

Though some may not think their vote counts, the Ouachita Parish Registrar of Voters says otherwise.

“A lot of people think that their votes don’t count or the early votes don’t count. We put a lot of work and a lot of time into preparing these ballots to mail them out, oh yes they’re going to count,” explains Isabelle Butler, the Ouachita Parish Registrar of Voters.

When going to vote, make sure you bring your driver’s license or Louisiana special ID card with you.

“We can allow you to vote without your ID, but you’re going to have to fill out an affidavit of identity you’re going to have to be able to answer the questions and they’re going to have to match what’s on the computer so it’s just easier to bring the ID,” said Butler.

Butler said she wants to remind voters that electioneering is illegal throughout the state, so make sure you’re not wearing items of clothing/stickers/buttons that campaign for a candidate.

“Anything that’s promoting not just a candidate, a party, or maybe even an issue, you can’t come in the polling place within 600 feet with that type of information,” said Butler. “Now, if you have a sign on your car and you come here to vote you have to come in here and vote and get out of here because if you’re just driving around the parking lot that’s considered electioneering.”

The Ouachita Parish Registrar of Voters office says they’ve had a good turnout so far during early voting with about 500 people voting each day.

You can check out your sample ballot ahead of time on the Secretary of State’s website along with where you’ll need to go to vote. Butler says looking through the ballot beforehand will make the process go more smoothly. She says you can bring your sample ballot with you as a cheat sheet to help you mark your ballot while voting.

“If you come here and you just want to vote for your school board member, or you just want to vote for U.S. Senator if that’s the only thing on there you want to vote on you go to the machine and you select that, you cast your vote, it’s going to count what you vote it’s not going to void your ballot.”

On the topic of election security, Butler says their process is very secure. She says that’s partly because the entire state is all run the same way and their actual voting system is not attached to the internet.

“We all have different laws, different rules, different equipment, different everything so you want to do your research on Louisiana I think we’re ranked first in the south and we’re in the top ten in the nation,” Butler said.

Don’t forget absentee ballots need to be returned to your Registrar of Voters office by 4:30 p.m. today, Nov. 7.

The office says they’ve seen 641 new voter registrations from Sept. 1 to Oct. 18 of this year. While many people have their eyes set on the midterm election, the election on December 10th will have amendments and any midterm races that go to a runoff. The deadline to register to vote in that Dec. 10 election is Nov. 9, the day after election day.

If you are a disabled voter or can’t stand in line for a long period of time, let a poll worker know and you will be able to go to the front of the line.

Click here for more information about how you become an inactive voter and what to do if your name is on the list.

