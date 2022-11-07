Monroe police searching for hit-and-run suspect

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is asking for the community’s help in regards to a hit-and-run that took place in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.

The police responded to South College and Owl St. around 1:00 a.m. in reference to a hit-and-run crash that involved two pedestrians.

MPD says both victims were seriously injured.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call MPD at (318)-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-CASH(2274).

