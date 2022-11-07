Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

La. to provide $1K tutoring voucher to help kids learn to read

The new program is called The Steve Carter Literacy Tutoring Program.
(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The State of Louisiana is launching a new program that will provide families with a $1,000 tutoring voucher to help children learn how to read.

The Louisiana Department of Education announced the program, called the Steve Carter Literacy Tutoring Program after the late Baton Rouge State Representative, on Monday, Nov. 7.

The program will provide vouchers to families of eligible K-5 public school students.

The Louisiana Department of Education has invested $40 million to fund the program as part of the state’s comprehensive strategy to combat Louisiana’s literacy crisis.

The program is the result of Act 415 of the 2021 Legislative Session (RS 17:4032.1).

On Wednesday, Nov. 9, State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley and State Representatives Jason Hughes and Scott McKnight will participate in a brief presentation, make remarks, and answer questions about the launch of the Steve Carter Literacy Tutoring Program during a virtual press conference scheduled for 11 a.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU fined after storming the field
LSU fined again after fans storm field following win against Alabama
Matt Branch, a Monroe native and former LSU footballer player, finishes Twin City Marathon on...
Former LSU football player finishes Twin City Marathon on crutches
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Police say 19-year-old Juanita Bruce is charged with first-degree murder, four counts of...
Woman accused of killing toddler, shooting mother during fight
FILE - Coy Gibbs, right, presents the Hall of Fame ring to his father, NASCAR Hall of Fame...
JGR co-owner Coy Gibbs, 49, dies hours after son wins title