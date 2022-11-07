I-TEAM: DCFS officials addressing latest failure in child’s overdose death

Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

By Scottie Hunter
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Louisiana’s Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) are addressing the media Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 about their most recent handling of a case that resulted in the death of 1-year-old Jahrei Paul.

After a DCFS worker spoke exclusively to the WAFB I-TEAM, blowing the lid on the department’s most recent disastrous and deadly fumble, an agency spokeswoman admitted over the weekend that a mix-up allowed the anonymous tip that drugs were being used around the child to fall through the cracks.

The worker chose to speak with WAFB under the promise of anonymity.

“It’s embarrassing. It’s unacceptable. It’s a very poor reflection upon our agency,” the DCFS worker said.

DCFS officials admit they received the tip on October 20, 2022. That is roughly 10 days before the baby died. A manager who had been recently reassigned to take on cases resigned, then sent a message to her supervisor so the case could be passed on to someone else and alerted her that no contact had been made. That supervisor was out sick and did not get back to her email until after the baby was already dead.

WAFB’s Scottie Hunter asked the DCFS worker how something like this continues to happen on the state’s watch.

“Nothing is done.. or shall I say, whatever has been done has not been effective,” the worker said.

The agency also admits they had previously investigated the child’s mother for alleged marijuana use during her pregnancies but they found no indication of continued drug use. The agency says they followed state guidelines to investigate claims about the mom’s potential drug use but claims they never got any other complaints against the mother nor did they receive any other reports of abuse or neglect regarding the mom.

