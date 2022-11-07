Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Former LSU football player finishes Twin City Marathon on crutches

Matt Branch, a Monroe native and former LSU footballer player, finishes Twin City Marathon on half route on Nov. 6, 2022.(KNOE)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Twin City Marathon by the Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau, along with the cities of Monroe and West Monroe, was held Sunday morning at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center.

Runners from across the country came to West Monroe to participate in the Twin City Half and Full Marathon race on Nov. 6, 2022, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The full and half marathon routes began and finished at the expo center, with the course running through downtown Monroe and West Monroe.

Matt Branch, a Monroe native and former LSU football player, participated and completed the half marathon race with only one leg and on his crutches. Branch lost his left leg in a near-death experience while duck hunting in Mississippi almost four years ago. Sunday’s event was his first time running a half marathon.

Branch played football for LSU from 2008-2012. He says watching his tigers win the football game against Alabama Saturday night motivated him to complete the half marathon.

In addition, another Monroe native participated in the Twin City Marathon. Marc Eichhorn, who finished first in the full marathon, says he feels like it’s a tradition to run a race in his hometown. Eichhorn finished the full marathon in 3-hours, 8-minutes and 30 seconds. Eichhorn stated he’s a former track and cross country runner for St. Frederick High School.

The Twin City Marathon has been going on for four years in Monroe and West Monroe. The event supports the WillPower Foundation, a local running group that raises funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

