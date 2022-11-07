Feed Your Soul: A restaurant with versatile atmosphere

VICKSBURG, Miss. (KNOE) - South of I-20 as you pass through Vicksburg, Mississippi, sits a restaurant most of the locals know, The Beachwood Restaurant and Lounge.

At 66 years, it is one of the oldest restaurants in the area.

“We’ve been in business since 1956, I’m the third generation,” said Will Hood, current co-owner and grandson of one of the original owners.

The restaurant started out as a coffee shop and then began expanding, offering other options for those coming through town. But now, they are mainly known for the steaks there.

One man, Big-D, is in charge of grilling the steaks, and he’s been there a while.

But even Hood jumps in when the place gets busy.

“That’s what I was taught to do before I take it over, you know? You need to know how to do everything, and that speaks volumes right now, you’re gonna have to do that in the restaurant business,” said Hood.

The dining room and lounge area were busy for a Wednesday, and the staff says that on Fridays and Saturdays the place is packed. With choices of some great steaks, even wagyu steaks, it is a great place for a night out.

Right now, they also offer oysters as a special treat on Wednesday nights.

The Beachwood’s atmosphere is versatile for whatever mood you’re in.

But the cool thing about this place is you can go for a nice dinner or you can just hang out in the lounge.

The atmosphere is amazing, but the service is what makes this place great.

“We try to get the best customer service that we can so we know it’s all about doing everything the right way,” said Hood.

So, when you come to The Beachwood Restaurant and Lounge, be ready for a great atmosphere and some amazing food that will feed your soul.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.