Adopt-a-Pet: Shelly

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Say Hello to Shelly!

She is one of the kittens at the Rivers Cities Humane Society for Cats.

Kim Taraba from River Cities Humane Society for Cats said Shelly came into the shelter with two other litter mates. She said they are special because they got the shelter up to 15,000 intakes.

The shelter’s fundraiser, Tales of Twilight, was a success this past weekend and the funds raised can help kittens like Shelly.

“It was a great turnout with lots of fun, dancing, and costumes. The event raised a lot of money and we are still tallying up the numbers,” Taraba explained.

River Cities Humane Society for Cats is open Tuesday through Saturday between 12-6 p.m. The shelter is located at 5302 Desiard Street in Monroe.

