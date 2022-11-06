ULM tops Texas State in wild, comeback victory

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Warhawks broke a four-game losing skid with a comeback win against Texas State. After falling behind 21-0, ULM scored two touchdowns before halftime. The Warhawks defense responded in the second half, holding the Bobcats to two field goals. Despite four turnovers by ULM, the game came down to a Texas State 38-yard field goal attempt, but it was wide left. The Warhawks come from behind and hold on at the end to win, 31-30.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.