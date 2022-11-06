Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

ULM hosts 37th Annual Chili Cook-Off

ULM hosts 37th Annual Chili Cook-Off
By Kenya Ross
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana at Monroe held its 37th Annual Chili Cook-Off at Pecan Grove on campus Saturday afternoon.

During judging time, spirit groups were hyping up the crowd for the pep rally before the Texas State vs. ULM game kicked off at Malone Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

‘Hunks... of Meat’ took home the trophy for the 2022 People’s Choice Award in the “open category.” The open category of the annual chili cook-off is for anyone who’s not a ULM student to join in on the competition.

The chili cook-off will happen again next fall during football season.

