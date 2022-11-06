Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Nearly 600 drivers drop off old items at America Recycles Day Collection event
By Kenya Ross
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Green held its America Recycles Day Collection event Saturday morning at the Monroe Civic Center.

Close to 600 vehicles drove through outside at the Monroe Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. It’s a free service that the organization holds annually for residents in Ouachita Parish.

About 150 volunteers helped collect more than 100,000 pounds of recycled items, such as tires, clothes, furniture, electronics, and paper that needed to be shredded.

Ouachita Green will host its Household Hazardous Waste event on March 18, 2023, at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center in West Monroe.

