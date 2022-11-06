Louisiana Tech dominates Middle Tennessee behind dominate second half performance

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Bulldogs get back in the win column after two heart breaking overtime losses in a row. Parker McNeil finished with 285 yards through the air, 3 passing touchdowns. Tre Harris had another dominate showing with 7 catches, 157 yards, 2 TD’s but the story of the second half was the defense. With three turnovers and a block punt, all in third quarter. Bulldogs win 40-20 over Middle Tennessee.

