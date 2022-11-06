Grambling gets win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Homecoming
Maurice Washington finished with 206 yards and 2 TD’s
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Grambling gets their first back to back wins in the Hue Jackson era after defeating the Golden Lions, 36-10 on homecoming. The Tiger sure showed out for Gram fam as they finished with 384 total yards on the ground. Grambling will play Texas Southern next Saturday.
Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.