Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

West Ouachita wins a double overtime thriller against ASH and Ouachita rolls over Pineville

Week 10 action in District 2-5A
By Megan Murray
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Ouachita traveled to ASH for a matchup of 1-3 teams in District 2-5A play. The Trojans won last season’s game 50-13, but the Chiefs got revenge in this one. In a double overtime thriller, West Ouachita shocks Ash with a 58-57 victory. Ouachita headed to winless Pineville ranked 15th in the non-select division I power ratings. The Lions improve to 5-5, beating the Rebels 48-7.

