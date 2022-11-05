Union hands Carroll first lost of the season and take home district title
Holy finished with over 200 yards on the ground and 3 touchdowns
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Trey Holly day, the Farmers deliver and win the district 1-3A championship while handing Carroll their first loss, 35-19. Franklin Parish ends the regular season shutting out Peabody, 42-0. Winnfield beats long time rival Jonesboro-Hodge, 14-0.
