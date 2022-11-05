Richwood shuts out Bastrop and Glenbrook finishes undefeated with a win over River Oaks

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Richwood battled Bastrop for the final regular season game. The Rams lost their last two games by a combined four points, so they came out firing. Richwood shuts out Bastrop, 42-0. River Oaks traveled to undefeated Glenbrook, looking to spoil the Apache’s perfect season. Glenbrook finishes 10-0 with a 46-14 victory over the Mustangs.

