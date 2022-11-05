Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Ruston family spends three years searching for justice for their loved one

Lawrence Williams was murdered Nov. 2, 2019 in Ruston, LA. His family has been searching for answers and justice for him the past three years.
By Rylee Kramer
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Lawrence Williams was just 22 years old when he was shot and killed in Ruston on Nov 2, 2019. Since then, Williams’ family has been searching for answers and justice for their loved one.

Ruston Police arrested a suspect on Nov 7, 2019, but he was later released without bail after a grand jury decided not to indict him. Rickeria Washington, Williams’ aunt, said she feels like law enforcement needs to do more.

“As long as there’s no justice, there’s no peace. Because you basically got whoever took his life still out here doing whatever. We don’t know, we could be seeing him everyday, we could be beside him we don’t know,” said Washington.

Washington says until someone is held accountable for the murder of her nephew, her family cannot be at peace.

Yumeka Spencer, the mother of Lawrence Williams says after three years of searching for answers, she feels like the entire case has been left behind by law enforcement.

“I did get to a point where I kind of felt like they were just telling me what I wanted to hear, and then you just kind of give up hope because it, it starts being draining when you’re going down a dead-end road,” says Spencer.

Ruston Police say they cannot provide any information about the investigation because the case is still open.

If you have any information on the murder of Lawrence Williams, contact the Ruston Police Department.

