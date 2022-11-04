St. Frederick beats Cedar Creek, OCS rolls past Lincoln Prep, North Caddo spoils D’arbonne Woods home finale

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - St. Frederick is hoping to have earned a first round bye with a win over Cedar Creek, 35 to 20 the final. Warriors finished with 324 total yards of offense compared to the Cougars 179. OCS wins 5 in a row as they roll past Lincoln Prep, 59-0. The Eagles will have the week off before they start the playoffs. North Caddo stormed into D’arbonne Woods and win 52 to 18.

