St. Frederick beats Cedar Creek, OCS rolls past Lincoln Prep, North Caddo spoils D’arbonne Woods home finale

St. Frederick’s Micah Bell finished with 5 touchdowns
By Aaron Dietrich, Brendon Fairbairn and Megan Murray
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - St. Frederick is hoping to have earned a first round bye with a win over Cedar Creek, 35 to 20 the final. Warriors finished with 324 total yards of offense compared to the Cougars 179. OCS wins 5 in a row as they roll past Lincoln Prep, 59-0. The Eagles will have the week off before they start the playoffs. North Caddo stormed into D’arbonne Woods and win 52 to 18.

