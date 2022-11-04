Police investigating fatal shooting
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left one person dead.
According to police, the shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. Nov. 3 in the 200-block of West Forrest Street in North Jonesboro.
Pubic Information Specialist Sally Smith confirmed the coroner had been called to the scene and a man was dead.
The Criminal Investigation Division has been called to investigate.
Police have not identified the victim nor the person suspected in the shooting.
