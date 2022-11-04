Police investigating fatal shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left one person dead.

According to police, the shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. Nov. 3 in the 200-block of West Forrest Street in North Jonesboro.

Pubic Information Specialist Sally Smith confirmed the coroner had been called to the scene and a man was dead.

The Criminal Investigation Division has been called to investigate.

HAPPENING NOW: This is look at the scene here at the 200 block W. Forest.

According the Jonesboro Police Department when officers arrived they discovered a deceased male within the residence@Region8News pic.twitter.com/lavNQPomAa — Imani Williams (@ImaniWilliamstv) November 4, 2022

Police have not identified the victim nor the person suspected in the shooting.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.