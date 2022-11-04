Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Police investigating fatal shooting

Jonesboro police investigate shooting on West Forrest Street
Jonesboro police investigate shooting on West Forrest Street(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:58 PM CDT
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left one person dead.

According to police, the shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. Nov. 3 in the 200-block of West Forrest Street in North Jonesboro.

Pubic Information Specialist Sally Smith confirmed the coroner had been called to the scene and a man was dead.

The Criminal Investigation Division has been called to investigate.

Police have not identified the victim nor the person suspected in the shooting.

