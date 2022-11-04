Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Oak Grove defeats Vidalia, Sterlington holds off Wossman, and Delhi Charter shuts out Sicily Island

More Thursday night action from Week 10
By Aaron Dietrich, Megan Murray and Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Vidalia, missing six starters due to a fight during last week’s game against Madison, hosted Oak Grove. The Tigers started the scoring and never stopped. Oak Grove defeats Vidalia, 49-12. Sterlington and Wossman met at Panther Stadium with playoff implications at stake. The Wildcats mounted a third quarter comeback, but the Panters responded. Despite Sterlington’s five fumbles (two recovered by Wossman), the Panthers’ 444 total offensive yards carried them to a 41-28 victory over Wossman. Delhi Charter, the reigning Team of the Week, shut out Sicily Island 60-0 to improve to 9-1.

