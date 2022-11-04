Oak Grove defeats Vidalia, Sterlington holds off Wossman, and Delhi Charter shuts out Sicily Island

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Vidalia, missing six starters due to a fight during last week’s game against Madison, hosted Oak Grove. The Tigers started the scoring and never stopped. Oak Grove defeats Vidalia, 49-12. Sterlington and Wossman met at Panther Stadium with playoff implications at stake. The Wildcats mounted a third quarter comeback, but the Panters responded. Despite Sterlington’s five fumbles (two recovered by Wossman), the Panthers’ 444 total offensive yards carried them to a 41-28 victory over Wossman. Delhi Charter, the reigning Team of the Week, shut out Sicily Island 60-0 to improve to 9-1.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.