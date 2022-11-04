Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

LHSAA denies Carroll’s appeal after skirmish in stands

Coaches will remain suspended rest of football season
By Josh Harvison
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association denied an appeal from the Monroe City School District to reinstate 9 coaches, including the head coach. The denial means the coaches will remain suspended for the rest of the football season.

The appeal followed an incident during the 4th quarter of Carroll’s football game in Franklin Parish on October 20th. Three coaches were charged with misdemeanors.

Click here to read KNOE’s previous coverage.

All nine coaches will also remain suspended for the postseason, according to the LHSAA.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Grayson man strikes tree, dies in car crash
FILE - A gay pride rainbow flag flies along with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United...
47 Louisiana churches have left United Methodist Church over gay marriage, LGBTQ issues
A 4-year-old boy was able to walk away from his Texas school by himself. (KTRK, FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Pre-K student walks a mile away from school
School Lockdown Generic
Area considered safe after Carroll Jr. High/High School placed on lockdown
wayne breakfield
‘It was a miracle’: Farmer saved after being buried under soybeans in grain bin

Latest News

FILE – Money
State Treasurer announces first-ever LA-TX unclaimed property collaboration
FRANKLIN PARISH HIGH SCHOOL CLC PT3
FRANKLIN PARISH HIGH SCHOOL CLC PT3
FRANKLIN PARISH HIGH SCHOOL CLC PT2
FRANKLIN PARISH HIGH SCHOOL CLC PT1