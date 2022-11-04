LHSAA denies Carroll’s appeal after skirmish in stands

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association denied an appeal from the Monroe City School District to reinstate 9 coaches, including the head coach. The denial means the coaches will remain suspended for the rest of the football season.

The appeal followed an incident during the 4th quarter of Carroll’s football game in Franklin Parish on October 20th. Three coaches were charged with misdemeanors.

Click here to read KNOE’s previous coverage.

All nine coaches will also remain suspended for the postseason, according to the LHSAA.

