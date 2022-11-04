Beat the Ace: Week 10

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The pigskin picking prognosticator is back for the final week of the regular season. This time he is heading to the archive room of KNOE and bringing out some old footage. Also some footage of the pigskin picking prognosticator back in 1990, also the last time Ruston beat West Monroe. If you think you can beat the ace, click the link on the top of the homepage.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.