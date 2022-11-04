Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Beat the Ace: Week 10

Blake Joy went a perfect 10-0 in week 9, beating others in the tie-breaker
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The pigskin picking prognosticator is back for the final week of the regular season. This time he is heading to the archive room of KNOE and bringing out some old footage. Also some footage of the pigskin picking prognosticator back in 1990, also the last time Ruston beat West Monroe. If you think you can beat the ace, click the link on the top of the homepage.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A gay pride rainbow flag flies along with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United...
47 Louisiana churches have left United Methodist Church over gay marriage, LGBTQ issues
Wanted suspects by MPD in regards to several burglaries
Monroe Police Department searching for alleged burglary suspects
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Grayson man strikes tree, dies in car crash
Arson arrest
West Carroll teen comes forward about abuse, suspect released on bond
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

More Thursday night action from Week 10
Oak Grove defeats Vidalia, Sterlington holds off Wossman, and Delhi Charter shuts out Sicily Island
St. Frederick
St. Frederick beats Cedar Creek, OCS rolls past Lincoln Prep, North Caddo spoils D’arbonne Woods home finale
Team of the week
Delhi Charter football wins Little Caesars Team of the Week
Patrick Ford pkg
Patrick Ford steps up as Carroll’s interim football head coach