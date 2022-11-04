Beat the Ace: Week 10
Blake Joy went a perfect 10-0 in week 9, beating others in the tie-breaker
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The pigskin picking prognosticator is back for the final week of the regular season. This time he is heading to the archive room of KNOE and bringing out some old footage. Also some footage of the pigskin picking prognosticator back in 1990, also the last time Ruston beat West Monroe. If you think you can beat the ace, click the link on the top of the homepage.
