99-year-old piano man plays for the final time

At 99 years old, Cliff Bomberger has hundreds of songs cued up to play from memory. But now, he’s hanging up his hat as a piano man. (Source: KOLN)
By John Grinvalds
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) – At 99 years old, Cliff Bomberger has hundreds of songs cued up to play from memory. But now, he’s hanging up his hat as a piano man.

Bomberger has entertained dinner guests at Misty’s Steakhouse in Lincoln, Nebraska every Wednesday evening for years.

Some songs are Westerns that transport listeners inside the swinging doors of a saloon. Others take Bomberger, a World War II veteran, back to his early days, like his favorite song, “Sunset Serenade.”

“He’s not a really sentimental person, so I just figured it was notes on a keyboard,” Carol Bomberger, Cliff Bomberger’s wife, said. “But that’s not true. That’s how he feels.”

Cliff Bomberger’s music and goodwill draw fans of all ages to his crowd.

“He gives us joy and happiness, and I love it,” Izzy Jantz, a child fan of his, said. “His smile and his music.”

And it makes for a good conversation starter.

“It’s an easy connection and a way to get acquainted with other people,” Cliff Bomberger said.

“There’s lots of people in the group here tonight that we became friends of just because Cliff would come out and play at Misty’s,” Carol Bomberger said.

But this Wednesday night was even more meaningful as Cliff Bomberger serenaded Misty’s with his keyboard one last time. It wasn’t an easy decision, but an understandable one. His 100th birthday is just around the corner on Dec. 13.

“We will miss it,” Carol Bomberger said. “Also, at our age, it takes a lot of effort on both our parts to come and make a nice evening of it.”

Misty’s will no longer hum to the tune of more than 200 songs Cliff Bomberger plays, which his wife keeps in a notebook. His concerts, now, will be a bit more intimate.

“I can always play for neighbors at home and friends, which we plan to do over Christmastime,” Cliff Bomberger said. “It doesn’t have to stop at all.”

Copyright 2022 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

