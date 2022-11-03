Passenger rail possible in NELA, Southern Rail Commission says

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Experts say passenger rail is possible in Northeast Louisiana by 2025.

The Southern Rail Commission (SRC) held a conference at the University of Louisiana Monroe on Nov. 3, and they say the community could see a passenger train in two years or less. The goal is to have two daily round-trip trains from Atlanta to Dallas

SRC says the new line is a real possibility thanks to the proposed union of two railroad giants.

“The most significant change and why we are here today is because Canadian Pacific, as part of their merger application with Kansas City Southern, has agreed to participate in a study of the service and the implementation of the service,” says Knox Ross, Chairman of the Southern Rail Commission.

Ross adds the first step is commissioning a feasibility study which he believes will show the route is ready for passenger rail.

“You’ve got container trains running all day long that are running at 60mph,” says Knox. “Passenger trains run at 79mph, and many times it’s going to run less than that due to traffic. This railroad has extended sidings already there. It has signalization already there. It’s got positive train control that’s going to be required. It’s already there.”

The biggest hurdle will be buildings stations along the route.

The City of Monroe unveiled a proposed station on Desiard Street between North 3rd and 4th Streets.

Mayor Friday Ellis says he thinks it will help revitalize downtown for many possible reasons such as sales tax dollars, tourism, new tourism or transportation opportunities.

“It’s amazing. You can’t ask for that kind of return on investment,” Ellis says.

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, who was in attendance at the conference, says North Louisiana should have a leg up because stakeholders favor routes close to medical and educational institutions.

“Somebody who needs to get specialty care comes to Monroe,” Cassidy explains. “Somebody who wants to come to a lecture at ULM comes to Monroe. By the way, if that student wants in Monroe wants to also matriculate at Louisiana Tech, they can pop over to Ruston.”

For more information about the Southern Rail Commission and its projects, visit its website.

