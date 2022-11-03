Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

La. Wildlife and Fisheries warns of avian flu in the state

Migrating birds, such as waterfowl, are bringing the disease to Louisiana.
By Alyssa Azzara
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Avian flu has been found in waterfowl in South Louisiana and was recently found at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo. Migrating birds, such as waterfowl, are bringing the disease to Louisiana.

In Southwest Louisiana, 2,3000 apparently “healthy” birds tested positive for avian flu. In Monroe, some captive birds recently tested positive as well.

“Those birds came through the whole state obviously, to get to South Louisiana, so we can assume they’ve been all over and throughout the state,” said La. Wildlife and Fisheries Wildlife Veterinarian, Dr. Jim LaCour.

LaCour said waterfowl carries a low strain of avian flu routinely, but this year, it’s a more serious strain.

“Sometimes that morphs into a strain that’s higher in its pathogenicity or ability to cause disease or death, so that’s what happened this year,” said LaCour.

He said although avian flu can cause death in waterfowl, its biggest target is poultry, so that’s why LDWF is warning people, especially hunters and poultry farmers, to take precautions when hunting this season.

“It’s not a bad idea to wear rubber gloves, they should not feed the carcass to their dogs or leave them in an area where other wildlife can get to them,” said LaCour. “If you are a waterfowl hunter, make sure you don’t wear the same clothes in your area if you have poultry at home or you work on a poultry farm.”

According to LaCour, the disease can easily dread through water, clothes, shoes, and equipment. He said when it comes to domestic poultry operations, companies should increase bio-security and have employees wear personal protective equipment because the disease is probably not easing up anytime soon.

“We do have some big ducks that are already migrating down, and they’ll be more flights as the weather gets colder up north, they’ll be more birds moving into the state, and those birds will likely be carrying more of the virus with them when they come,” said LaCour.

Infected birds usually appear healthy or can sometimes show signs of neurological issues. There’s a low rate of the disease in humans but if a person were to accidentally eat an infected bird, cooking kills the disease.

