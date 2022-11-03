Healthy sandwich options

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Nov. 3 is National Sandwich Day, and nutritionist Jen Avis informs us about ways to make a healthy sandwich.

Avis says substituting your bread for something containing whole grains and fiber is a good way to make your sandwich healthy.

She said it might be hard to get children to eat vegetables like cucumbers, so a good alternative is to make them a filling with cream cheese and sour cream.

Avis added when preparing a sandwich, don’t always reach for the lunch meats because they are loaded with sodium. She said it’s best to look for lunch meat with no nitrates.

Things needed to make a healthier sandwich

Choose whole grains

Try different fillings

Sandwich spreads

Boost nutrition with tasty toppings

Go lean with protein

Pack and store sandwiches in an insulated tote

