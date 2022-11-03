Healthy sandwich options
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Nov. 3 is National Sandwich Day, and nutritionist Jen Avis informs us about ways to make a healthy sandwich.
Avis says substituting your bread for something containing whole grains and fiber is a good way to make your sandwich healthy.
She said it might be hard to get children to eat vegetables like cucumbers, so a good alternative is to make them a filling with cream cheese and sour cream.
Avis added when preparing a sandwich, don’t always reach for the lunch meats because they are loaded with sodium. She said it’s best to look for lunch meat with no nitrates.
Things needed to make a healthier sandwich
- Choose whole grains
- Try different fillings
- Sandwich spreads
- Boost nutrition with tasty toppings
- Go lean with protein
- Pack and store sandwiches in an insulated tote
