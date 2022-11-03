Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Grayson man strikes tree, dies in car crash

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a Toyota Sequoia head-on.(MGN)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT
KELLY, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that happened on Nov. 2, 2022, claiming the life of Bobby J. Grant, 60.

LSP Troop F responded to the crash that happened shortly after noon on U.S. Hwy. 165 south of La. Hwy. 843. Officials say Grant was driving a Chevrolet going south on U.S. 165 when, for unknown reasons, the truck went off-road and hit a tree.

Grant was pronounced dead at the scene by the Caldwell Parish Coroner’s Office.

A toxicology sample was submitted for analysis.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

LSP said, “Troopers would like to remind the public that inattentive and distracted driving is dangerous and is a leading cause of crashes in our state. It is important for motorists to pay attention to what is going on outside of the vehicle they are driving and get plenty of rest in order to remain alert.”

