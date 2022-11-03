Arkansan wins $2 million in massive Powerball drawing

WOOSTER, Ark. (KAIT) - While no one won the big Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, at least one person in the state of Arkansas is now a new millionaire.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery reported Thursday that a winning $2 million Powerball ticket was sold at the H&M Food Mart, 29 Patton Rd., in Wooster in Faulkner County.

Wednesday night’s winning Powerball numbers were 2, 11, 22, 35, and 60 with the Powerball being 23.

Lottery officials said the winner who bought his ticket in Wooster, whom they did not identify, matched the five white balls but not the Powerball.

Had he picked the right Powerball number, he would have won $1 billion.

Because no one won the jackpot, Saturday night’s Powerball drawing will be worth an estimated $1.5 billion.

