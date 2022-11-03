Area considered safe after Carroll Jr. High/High School placed on lockdown

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department said Carroll Junior High School and Carroll High School were placed under lockdown after reports of a possible armed individual nearby, but the areas are clear of any threat at this time.

On Nov. 3, 2022, shortly before 11 a.m., MPD was alerted of the possibly armed individual and put the schools under lockdown out of caution.

Michelli Martin, City of Monroe communications director, says there was a picture of a boy pointing a gun at his phone camera and he had tagged Carroll High School. Officials do not believe the picture was taken at the school or anytime recently as the only possible suspect has not been to the campus in months.

MPD says the area was searched and no threat or suspect was located, so the area is considered safe.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.