West Carroll teen comes forward about abuse, suspect released on bond

Arson arrest
Arson arrest(KTTC)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - An Oak Grove man has been released on bond after being accused of sexual battery.

The West Carroll Sheriff’s Office got two different complaints on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11 in reference to the sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl in West Carroll Parish.

The girl allegedly told an adult about her sexual abuse, which began a criminal investigation. The juvenile was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Monroe on Oct. 13, 2022.

The investigation led to the arrest of Kenneth Ray Murrell of Oak Gove.

Murrell is charged with one count of sexual battery. He was booked into the West Carroll Parish Jail, but has since been released on bond.

