West Carroll man accused of pornography with juveniles, sexual battery

Sheriff Mathews confirmed deputies are conducting a homicide investigation.
Sheriff Mathews confirmed deputies are conducting a homicide investigation.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested one man accused of pornography involving juveniles and sexual battery.

WCPSO was contacted on Oct. 5, 2022, by Agent Tim Knight of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), an agency of the Attorney General’s Office.

Agent Knight had been investigating a case of child pornography involving a West Carroll suspect. WCPSO says they were contacted by Knight who had the suspect’s email addresses, I.P. addresses and other information that led him to identify the suspect as Noah Delahoussaye, 21, of Oak Grove.

Delahoussaye was charged with two counts of pornography involving juveniles and one count of sexual battery. He was booked into the West Carroll Parish Jail.

