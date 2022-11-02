Weekly Flu Report: ADH releases information on 2022-23 flu season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health tracks flu cases each week with a report that shows everything from deaths to school absenteeism rates.

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the ADH reported a “high” activity level of influenza-like illness.

Among flu antigen tests this season, 86 percent were influenza A and 14 percent were influenza B.

Since Oct. 2, healthcare providers have reported 3,180 positive influenza tests to the department.

For the week ending Oct. 29, the ADH reported:

4 influenza-related deaths this season

17 flu-related hospital admissions for the week, 50 for the season

3 nursing homes reported influenza outbreaks

7.7% average public school absenteeism rate

The weekly report also provides a list of counties and the percentage of students absent for the week due to the flu:

County School Absenteeism Rate Baxter 7.08% Clay 4.82% Cleburne 7.01% Craighead 9.2% Crittenden 11.67% Cross 9.31% Greene 7.45% Independence 6.52% Jackson 7.52% Lawrence 6.5% Mississippi 9.5% Poinsett 10.83% Randolph 8.22% St. Francis 7.12% Sharp 6.74% Stone 6.17% White 7.58% Woodruff 5.88%

According to the ADH flu website, flu shots are available at each local health unit around the state. There is no out-of-pocket expense at the health units, but people are encouraged to bring their insurance cards.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.