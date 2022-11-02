Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Weekly Flu Report: ADH releases information on 2022-23 flu season

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the ADH reported a “high” activity level of influenza-like illness.
On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the ADH reported a “high” activity level of influenza-like illness.(CNN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health tracks flu cases each week with a report that shows everything from deaths to school absenteeism rates.

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the ADH reported a “high” activity level of influenza-like illness.

Among flu antigen tests this season, 86 percent were influenza A and 14 percent were influenza B.

Since Oct. 2, healthcare providers have reported 3,180 positive influenza tests to the department.

For the week ending Oct. 29, the ADH reported:

  • 4 influenza-related deaths this season
  • 17 flu-related hospital admissions for the week, 50 for the season
  • 3 nursing homes reported influenza outbreaks
  • 7.7% average public school absenteeism rate

The weekly report also provides a list of counties and the percentage of students absent for the week due to the flu:

CountySchool Absenteeism Rate
Baxter7.08%
Clay4.82%
Cleburne7.01%
Craighead9.2%
Crittenden11.67%
Cross9.31%
Greene7.45%
Independence6.52%
Jackson7.52%
Lawrence6.5%
Mississippi9.5%
Poinsett10.83%
Randolph8.22%
St. Francis 7.12%
Sharp 6.74%
Stone6.17%
White7.58%
Woodruff5.88%

According to the ADH flu website, flu shots are available at each local health unit around the state. There is no out-of-pocket expense at the health units, but people are encouraged to bring their insurance cards.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Third Halloween day crash claims another NELA life
Ruston construction accident kills subcontractor on Halloween morning
Deadly car crash under investigation.
Louisiana police respond to two deadly Halloween crashes in NELA
A black car involved in a road rage incident is shown with a bullet hole in the glass. An...
8-year-old girl dies after road rage shooting, police say

Latest News

HBCU Mental Health Day: Grambling State
HBCU Mental Health Day at Grambling State University
"It's A Girl Thing: Making Proud Choices" program
“It’s a Girl Thing: Making Proud Choices” program
Numerous dry shampoo products recalled due to cancer-causing ingredient
Each year, nearly 2,000 children under the age of 1-year-old die from Sudden Infant Death...
SIDS Awareness Month: Safe infant sleep practices