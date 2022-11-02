Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Street lighting project underway along U.S. Hwy. 165 South

Street lighting project underway along U.S. Hwy. 165 South
By Kenya Ross
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - Construction for a street lighting project will begin in the Town of Richwood by either the end of this month or early Dec. 2022.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development estimates $2.2 million for the cost of the project. Town of Richwood Mayor Gerald Brown says it gets extremely dark at night on U.S. Highway 165 South, and it’s difficult for pedestrians to watch their surroundings when they have to walk to the store or even walk to begin their shift at work.

The mayor’s office of the Town of Richwood told KNOE 22 crashes involving pedestrians and vehicles occurred from 2017 to 2021 for the intersection at U.S. Highway 165 South and Richwood Rd. #2.

An average of 33,000 vehicles travel on the Highway 165 South stretch everyday. The mayor’s office says the project is expected to be completed with 12 months.

