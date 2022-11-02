In the Kitchen: Cornbread Mustard Green Casserole
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -If you are looking for a mouth-watering dish to eat, Chef Darrell Teats has a simple recipe for Cornbread Mustard Casserole that will blow your taste buds away.
The ingredients you’ll need are:
- Cornbread prepared ahead
- 1 lb pan sausage
- 1 onion diced
- 1 can Mustard Greens
- 1 can Cream of Chicken
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Directions:
- Brown sausage and add onion
- Crumble 1 cup of cornbread and spread it into greased casserole dish
- Add a layer of sausage mix then add a layer of mustard greens then add a layer of cream of chicken then sprinkle a layer of cheese
- Repeat the process ending with cornbread
- Bake in a 350-degree oven for 20-25 minutes or until bubbly along the edges
