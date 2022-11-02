In the Kitchen: Cornbread Mustard Green Casserole

Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Chef Darrell Teats has an easy-to-make recipe for Cornbread Mustard Green Casserole.
By AntZavier Brown
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -If you are looking for a mouth-watering dish to eat, Chef Darrell Teats has a simple recipe for Cornbread Mustard Casserole that will blow your taste buds away.

The ingredients you’ll need are:

  • Cornbread prepared ahead
  • 1 lb pan sausage
  • 1 onion diced
  • 1 can Mustard Greens
  • 1 can Cream of Chicken
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Directions:

  1. Brown sausage and add onion
  2. Crumble 1 cup of cornbread and spread it into greased casserole dish
  3. Add a layer of sausage mix then add a layer of mustard greens then add a layer of cream of chicken then sprinkle a layer of cheese
  4. Repeat the process ending with cornbread
  5. Bake in a 350-degree oven for 20-25 minutes or until bubbly along the edges

