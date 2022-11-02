In the Kitchen: Cornbread Mustard Green Casserole

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -If you are looking for a mouth-watering dish to eat, Chef Darrell Teats has a simple recipe for Cornbread Mustard Casserole that will blow your taste buds away.

The ingredients you’ll need are:

Cornbread prepared ahead

1 lb pan sausage

1 onion diced

1 can Mustard Greens

1 can Cream of Chicken

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Directions:

Brown sausage and add onion Crumble 1 cup of cornbread and spread it into greased casserole dish Add a layer of sausage mix then add a layer of mustard greens then add a layer of cream of chicken then sprinkle a layer of cheese Repeat the process ending with cornbread Bake in a 350-degree oven for 20-25 minutes or until bubbly along the edges

