Johnny’s Pizza partnering with community to fund new children’s museum

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Johnny’s Pizza is partnering with the Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum to support the construction of a new children’s museum in Northeast Louisiana.

Customers at Johnny’s Pizza will have the option to “Round Up” their purchases from now through the end of the year in order to help fund the new museum, which will be relocated to Forsythe Park.

Johnny’s general manager, Warren Hanks, said they are happy to be supporting the cause.

“Working with a not-for-profit like the Children’s Museum is a very worthy cause, and we are looking forward to seeing the benefits of this campaign,” said Hanks.

On top of customers being able to round up their purchases, Johnny’s will contribute a match.

The Children’s Museum director, Melissa Saye, said she believes this is a fun and convenient way for the community to participate in fundraising efforts.

“Johnny’s Pizza is a household name in our area, and we really appreciate them sharing their great pizza and brand to help raise money for us locally,” said Saye. “We believe families will both enjoy and appreciate the convenience of rounding their pizza purchase price up to the next highest amount or scan the QR code to donate larger amounts knowing it will go directly to the new museum.”

The museum is raising funds through more avenues than just this, though. Money is coming from grants, and private and business contributions, which Saye said is important because the museum has been such a large part of the community during its 23 years in Northeast Louisiana.

“This is a big project that’s achievable in this generous community,” said Saye. “The new museum will be larger and better equipped with exhibit spaces embracing the culture and offerings that northeast Louisiana provides and will serve the children for years to come.”

