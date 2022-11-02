Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Food Bank of NELA helps families for Thanksgiving time

Food Bank of NELA helps families for Thanksgiving time
By Kenya Ross
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:14 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana is open to helping families this season.

The agency normally sees an increase in demand for food around the holidays. Marketing and Communications Officer Taylor Costa of the food bank says their staff understands the financial crunch a lot of people are facing around this time of year.

The food bank launched a Thanksgiving meal fundraiser on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, to be able to help families across the region.

With multiple distributions coming up, the agency is accepting volunteers to help stock shelves with food.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Ruston construction accident kills subcontractor on Halloween morning
Deadly car crash under investigation.
Louisiana police respond to two deadly Halloween crashes in NELA
Third Halloween day crash claims another NELA life
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!

Latest News

Food Bank of NELA helps families for Thanksgiving time
Food Bank of NELA helps families for Thanksgiving time
Rain Chances
KNOE Tuesday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
A worker is rescued from a trench collapse at Byrnes High School in Duncan, S.C. (Source: WHNS...
OSHA investigating fatal trench collapse in Ruston
Patrick Ford pkg
Patrick Ford pkg