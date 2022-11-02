Food Bank of NELA helps families for Thanksgiving time

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana is open to helping families this season.

The agency normally sees an increase in demand for food around the holidays. Marketing and Communications Officer Taylor Costa of the food bank says their staff understands the financial crunch a lot of people are facing around this time of year.

The food bank launched a Thanksgiving meal fundraiser on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, to be able to help families across the region.

With multiple distributions coming up, the agency is accepting volunteers to help stock shelves with food.

