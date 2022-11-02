Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Delhi Charter football wins Little Caesars Team of the Week

First 8 win regular season since 2008
By Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Delhi Charter is sitting at 8-1 and have clinched their spot in the playoffs with their first district championship in 15 years. The Gators successful season has earned them the Little Caesars Team of the Week honors. Now they shift their focus to Sicily Island before they prepare for playoffs.

