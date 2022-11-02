Play Beat the Ace: 2022 Edition

Concordia officials arrest Cenla man accused of indecent behavior with juvenile

Justin W. Rachal, 30, accused of indecent behavior with juveniles and computer aided solicitation of a minor.(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a central Louisiana man who is accused of indecent behavior with juveniles and more.

The CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into an adult suspect who they say initiated contact with what he believed to be a minor. The suspect, Justin W. Rachal, 30, allegedly engaged in “extremely lewd dialogue, transmitted sexually explicit photos of himself and attempted to travel in order to meet,” CPSO says.

Warrants were obtained for Rachal’s arrest and he was taken into custody by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

Rachal has been charged with indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

